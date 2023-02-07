Man hospitalized after altercation at North Las Vegas Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized after an altercation at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday.

North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an altercation around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.

Arriving officers found a man bleeding and “suffering from unknown injuries,” NLVPD said. They couldn’t confirm if the injuries were the result of a stabbing, shooting or something else.

A Walmart employee told FOX5 that the incident happened about 100 yards away from their store, but the victim had wandered to the front of the store and was found there.

The person was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, police said, and their condition is unknown.

NLVPD said they would not provide a media briefing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.