Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities.

Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Hatfield first robbed a bar near West Charleston and Desert Foothills Drive on Jan. 13 at around 3 a.m. at gunpoint.

Police say the alleged victim stated a man, later identified as Hatfield, came into the business, sat at the bar, said something unintelligible, and demanded the contents of the gaming drawer after pulling out a revolver.

Hatfield made off with about $10,000 in cash, according to an arrest report.

On Jan. 23, Hatfield returned to the same west Las Vegas bar at about 3:30 a.m. and pointed a gun at a woman who was leaving the bar before he ran away. The next day at 4:38 a.m. employees at the bar called police to say they had been robbed at gunpoint, again.

Police said Hatfield and another unidentified man entered the bar with guns and told everyone to shut up before demanding money from the register. They made off with about $2,000 in cash, the report says.

On Feb. 1, an officer was in the parking lot near the same business when he saw a suspicious-looking man using a dolly to bring two cases of beer into the bar.

The officer entered the bar at around 5:30 a.m. and saw the man, later identified as Hatfield, robbing the bar at gunpoint. The officer backed out of the bar to get into cover and radioed that a robbery was in progress. Seconds later, Hatfield ran out of the building.

After being told to stop and drop the gun, police say Hatfield kept running and got into a van before driving away.

A short time later, police spotted the van with Hatfield driving it but he escaped near South Jones Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue.

After eluding police, Hatfield got out of his van and pointed his gun at a woman who was inside her car, demanding her keys.

The woman got out of her car and ran away with the keys, the report says. Hatfield chased her, shooting at her twice before she threw her keys and he picked them up.

Hatfield couldn’t get the key fob to work and gave up, returning to the stolen van and driving away, according to police.

The report says that a short time after that, Hatfield drove up to another car in which a man was sitting and pointed a gun at him, demanding his keys. The man gave Hatfield the keys to his car and drove away.

Investigators later learned the van Hatfield drove during the earlier robbery had been rented by him, police said. A GPS tracker in the van matched the path police saw Hatfield drive at the time of the pursuit.

Inside the van, police found a “makeshift delivery note” for the bar that was robbed, addressed to the owner of the business.

Police also found Hatfield’s Instagram account had videos that showed himself driving the van, including in an area where he allegedly stole a license plate from another vehicle to cover the plate on the van.

Hatfield was taken into custody after a standoff at his residence on Feb. 1. While officers were outside his residence, police said Hatfield was livestreaming on social media as drank vodka and held a gun to his head.

After several hours he surrendered peacefully, police said.

Hatfield is a convicted felon and should not own or possess a gun, records show.

He is being held without bond until his next court date, which has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.