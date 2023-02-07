Las Vegas Valley continues to see home prices, sales decline

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In January 2022, housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley were in a trend of setting record highs every month, while not being on the market for a long period of time.

Fast forward one year, and prices continue to decline, with more homes available for sale and fewer being sold, according to new statistics from Las Vegas Realtors.

“What a difference a year makes,” said Las Vegas Realtors president Lee Barrett. “After seeing mortgage rates rise for several months, rates settled down recently. We’re still seeing more homes listed for sale and fewer people buying – especially when you compare what’s happening now to where we were a year ago. Last year at this time, our home prices were setting records every month and had gone up by about 26% year over year.”

The average price of single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in January 2023 was $425,000, the same price as December. In January 2022, the price was $435,000.

As for sales, Las Vegas Realtors reported a total of 1,723 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in January. Compared to a year ago, sales were down 48.3% for homes and down 44.4% for condos and townhomes.

