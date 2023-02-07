Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon.

LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give a briefing Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

