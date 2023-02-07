Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman

Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman
Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:51 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.

Police said a nine-month pregnant woman was walking her two dogs in Studio City when she was approached by an armed male suspect.

According to LAPD, the suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and took both French Bulldogs. The suspect then fled the area with the dogs in a gray SUV.

Police later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis of Las Vegas.

In a news conference on Monday, police said that detectives discovered the suspect had attempted to extort the victim by using a phone of a man he met on a dating website.

Police said that a witness recalled overhearing Lewis discuss the dogs during a conversation and was able to provide the suspect’s physical description and dating application.

As a result of this information, LAPD said detectives conducted several search warrants and identified Lewis.

According to police, Lewis was taken into custody on Jan. 26 in the city of Glendale.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latino-focused casino hosts grand opening in North Las Vegas
Latino-focused casino hosts grand opening in North Las Vegas
Sudden real estate inventory amid rising interest rates in the Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Valley continues to see home prices, sales decline
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex