Las Vegas airport sets all time record for passengers in 2022

New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas set an all-time record for passengers in 2022, surpassing pre-COVID numbers set in 2019.

LAS saw 52.6 million passengers in 2022. In 2019, the airport saw 51.5 million passengers.

“The trajectory of Las Vegas air travel throughout 2022 was nothing short of remarkable and could not have been achieved without the entire Clark County Aviation System,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation (CCDOA). “We are no longer talking about an air travel recovery at Harry Reid International Airport; this is undeniably a period of growth that we expect will continue in 2023.”

Vassiliadis said the recovery is remarkable given the lack of air travel at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even with the dramatic increase in passenger volume, this amazing and dedicated team met the challenge of providing the highest quality of service.”

In 2022, LAS broke the single-month passenger record three separate times, with October being the first time ever to surpass 5 million travelers.

Airport officials said business travel was still recovering in 2022 but leisure travel exceeded expectations. One of the biggest weekend included a Las Vegas Raiders home game, the Pac-12 football championship and the National Finals Rodeo.

Airport officials also said they are working to evaluate operations given that even bigger events are coming to Las Vegas, such as the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

In addition to tourists, locals traveled in large numbers too. LAS officials said Terminal 1 long-term parking reached capacity nearly three times more in 2022 compared to 2019. The airport recently announced it would open nearly 1,500 more spots at Terminal 1 for locals, including some previously held by employees.

