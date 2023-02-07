Four wrong way driver warning devices going up in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NDOT expects newly constructed wrong way driver warning lights to be up along the 95 at Durango and Kyle and Skye Canyon, as well as I-15 and Starr Avenue sometime this spring. Contracts have been approved for the work, which is a 40-day project.

A system is already in place on the 95 at Durango, but it will be upgraded. The update from NDOT comes as two people just died in a wrong way driving crash on the 215 south of Town Center Drive over the weekend. The new warning system was not in place at that scene, but NDOT believes the devices elsewhere have already save lives.

“The study shows that the system is working and that it does get drivers attention. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these drivers are impaired in some way. And if they trip the alert system and they see those flashing lights, that’s the last line of defense before getting onto the freeway and hurting themselves or someone else,” said NDOT Spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

It is unknown if the driver in the recent wrong way crash was impaired.

The wrong way driver warning signs flash on a highway ramp when a vehicle is about to get on the highway in the wrong direction. All but one of the more than three dozen devices are in Northern Nevada. Hopkins also told FOX5 Monday there are new results from those devices. Data comes from June 2020 to the end of 2022.

“We had a total of 216 wrong way driver alerts. So, the system was tripped 216 times. And of those, 182 were confirmed turnarounds, so it’s about 84 percent,” said Hopkins.

He says only a handful of vehicles went the wrong way, about 20. But he says NDOT is not aware of any resulting wrong way crashes. The warning sign systems also include cameras that record wrong way vehicles that do make it passed the warning signs. Those images and data can be transmitted to patrol cars to help officers find and stop wrong way drivers as soon as possible.

Hopkins says the contract approved by the transportation board for the four interchanges is about a $1.7 million contract.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.