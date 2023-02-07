Forecast Outlook- 2/7/2023

Temperatures hold steady in the 60s through the rest of the week. Some clouds will be passing through with the breeze picking up at times.

Clouds will be passing through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. No rain will be falling with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 40s and 30s. We’ll see increasing sunshine Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

The breeze returns on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range with forecast high temperatures in the low 60s. Skies stay partly cloudy through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. A low-pressure system moving closer to the area on Sunday will bring the slight chance of a few showers. At this point, any rain looks minor.

We’ll keep it breezy Sunday and Monday before stronger wind looks to arrive on Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. We’ll also have the slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

