Bullhead City school reports vandalism by students hoping to cancel class

Bullhead City is named after "Bull's Head Rock", a now submerged rock formation along the...
Bullhead City is named after "Bull's Head Rock", a now submerged rock formation along the Colorado River.(Bullhead City)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School administrators in Bullhead City have reported vandalism in campus bathrooms by students who posted on social media that the crimes were in an attempt to shut the building down.

“In addition to the damage that has already been done, we’ve received reports from the Bullhead City Police Department and others of students’ social media threats to inflict even more damage, primarily by clogging plumbing,” said Middle School Principal Cynthia Cochran.

Emergency repairs were done last week on a main sewer line to remove multiple pairs of underwear, officials said. Sweaters and plastic cups were also found blocking toilets and students reportedly urinated on the walls.

Clumps of tampons were flushed down toilets that were “far in excess of normal use,” by students and adults on campus.

The administration said it will not tolerate more vandalism and “the miscreants will be disciplined,” while the school will not be closed if the destruction continues.

Outside contractors had to be hired to make the repairs, officials said. Cochran asked parents to talk to their students about responsibility and behavior.

“Let me be direct. If the restrooms are inoperative, we’ll bring in porta-potties. What some see as pranks may be felonies,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police activity at Walmart in North Las Vegas on Feb. 7, 2023.
Man hospitalized after altercation at North Las Vegas Walmart
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
2 men allegedly robbed 9 Las Vegas banks in 20 days, police say
Surge of interest in backyard chickens after egg prices soar, owners lay out the facts
Surge of interest in backyard chickens after egg prices soar, owners lay out the facts
Las Vegas Valley housing market continues cooldown
Las Vegas Valley housing market continues cooldown