2 men allegedly robbed 9 Las Vegas banks in 20 days, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are facing numerous charges after they were suspected of robbing nine local banks, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incidents occurred between Jan. 12 to Feb. 1, authorities say.

Records show that Brad Haino, 41, faces five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and eight counts of burglary, while Thomas Turner, 41, faces five counts of robbery and three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation.

On Jan. 12, according to police, at a Wells Fargo Bank in Las Vegas, Haino went to the teller window with a note demanding she give him money. The teller said she needed to walk away from the window to get the money and Haino said, “I’ll be back.”

He left and did not come back, the report says.

Later that day, police say Haino did the same thing at another local Wells Fargo with a note that read, “Money now, don’t pull alarm, I have a device and you will die.”

The victim, stunned, stood there before Haino yelled “Hurry up!” and made off with $423, the report states.

On Jan. 14, at a US Bank, Haino did the same thing and made off with about $2,700 in cash. He was seen getting in a car driven by a man who was later identified as Turner, according to police.

On Jan. 23, LVMPD says Haino entered a Bank of America and tried the same technique but the alarm was sounded and he ran away. The same result occurred at another bank that day, police reported.

After the second unsuccessful attempt, Haino tried a third bank that day and made off with $1,755. Police said then robbed a fourth bank for $1,120.

On Jan. 30, Haino robbed another bank for $158 in cash. On Feb. 1, Haino entered another bank and demanded money. However, police said the employee alerted other workers and Haino ran outside.

That day, police sent out an alert for the suspect’s vehicle and it was found in the parking lot of a grocery store at North Nellis Boulevard. The report says both men were spotted and tried to flee but they were taken into custody.

In an interview, Haino told police he was the one who committed all the robberies with Turner. He said Turner forced him to commit the robberies and Turner had written the robbery notes, the report states.

Turner told police the getaway car belonged to his girlfriend. The report says Turner told authorities that Haino forced him to commit the robberies with him.

Haino’s next court appearance is not set and he is out on bail under the condition that he stay out of trouble. Turner’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 13, records indicate.

