NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.

Officers are also at a residence in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue related to this incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

