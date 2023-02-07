NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.

Officers are also at a residence in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue related to this incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas airport sets all time record for passengers in 2022
Governor Lombardo pledges unity after taking oath of office in Carson City
Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
Laurie Ann Perara and Pearl Wilson Ingraham
LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s