Tennessee lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee lawmakers introduced legislation to make the day after the Super Bowl a state holiday replacing Columbus Day.

Rep. Joe Towns, Jr. and Sen. London Lamar of Memphis proposed the law change which states in the bill: Deleting the language “the second Monday in October, known as “Columbus Day”;” and by inserting the language “the first Monday after the Super Bowl, known as “Super Bowl Monday”;” immediately following the language “Washington Day.”

According to a national study, over 17 million Americans take the day after the Super Bowl off. Eleven million of them use pre-approved PTO while others either called in sick or don’t tell their bosses about not showing up.

It also found 40% of Americans think the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

If the law change passes, it would go into effect immediately.

This year’s Super Bowl will be on Feb. 12 as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

