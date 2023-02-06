Southern California bicyclist struck by car and then stabbed to death

Michael John Mammone
Michael John Mammone(Providence Mission Hospital)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said.

Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point.

He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 3 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a Lexus sedan in an intersection, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision “launched him into the intersection,” sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodroof told KNBC-TV. “At that point, the suspect drove around the victim, exited his vehicle, went back to the victim and continued to assault the victim.”

The driver stabbed Mammone, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, a Sheriff’s Department statement said Thursday.

Bystanders held Smith for sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested and a knife was seized, authorities said.

Smith didn’t have any known connection to Mammone and investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the killing, authorities said.

Mammone was an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach.

His death is a “stunning tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement Thursday.

“The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend,” the statement read.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3,...
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears