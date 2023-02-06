Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino.

“I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.

“His name is M Bot,” according to M Resort marketing vice president Patrick Durkin.

M Bot is an autonomous robot that’s programmed to cruise all over the resort’s property, including parking lots. FOX5 saw several people taking photos and videos of M Bot Friday night.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our guests feel safe and secure when they visit the property,” said Durkin.

Officials tell FOX5 that M Bot has 50 sensors and cameras that record and can be seen in real-time from a computer.

“And probably the nicest feature is that he’s got a button on him that says essentially press me to contact security,” said Durkin.

He says dispatch can then talk to the person through the robot to see if they need help.

The robot can talk to people as well. Officials say it can say things like hello, welcome, excuse me, authorities have been notified and step away from the machine, among other things.

The robot will stop if a person or car gets in its path. Officials say it also makes noise so people know it’s there.

Officials also M Bot weighs around 450 pounds, so trying to steal it would be very difficult. Plus, they noted that M Bot has GPS tracking so officials would know its location.

M Resort officials say the robot is not meant to replace any human security jobs, rather it compliments the current security team as another resource for it.

Durkin says they get around 22 hours of roaming from M Bot each day. Like an electric vehicle, M Bot knows when it needs to be charged. It will go back to its charging station, charge up and then go back to patrolling.

