Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:
Thursday, Feb. 9
Smith’s, 7130 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Smith’s, 8525 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Cars and Coffee Las Vegas, 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119
7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Smith’s, 2385 E Windmill Ln, Henderson, NV 89074
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
