Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:

Thursday, Feb. 9

Smith’s, 7130 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Smith’s, 8525 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Cars and Coffee Las Vegas, 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119

7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Smith’s, 2385 E Windmill Ln, Henderson, NV 89074

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

