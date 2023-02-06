NFL player wins more than $500K on Las Vegas Strip

Rams RB Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot on Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 4, 2023.
Rams RB Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot on Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 4, 2023.(Courtesy: Caesars Palace)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An NFL player won more than $500,000 while gambling on the Las Vegas Strip.

L.A. Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 4 celebrating his and his mom’s birthday. Rivers was playing Three Card Poker and hit a mega jackpot, winning $514,837.

Rivers said he plans on buying a house with the winnings.

