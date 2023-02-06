NFL player wins more than $500K on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An NFL player won more than $500,000 while gambling on the Las Vegas Strip.

L.A. Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 4 celebrating his and his mom’s birthday. Rivers was playing Three Card Poker and hit a mega jackpot, winning $514,837.

Rivers said he plans on buying a house with the winnings.

