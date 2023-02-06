Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While arguably one of the most unbiased fans watching Super Bowl 57, Donna Kelce says she will not be tossing the coin at the start of the game, a more deserving group will.

In response to a petition to get Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs Tight End Travis and Eagles Center Jason, to flip the coin at the beginning of Super Bowl 57, she announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, that while she was touched that so many fans wanted her to do so, it is not going to happen.

“You know the military is more important than I am, and there’s a lot of people who put their blood, sweat and tears out there for the USA,” Kelce said. “I have not. I’ve been a banker and sat in a cushy chair for most of my career.”

Kelce noted that the NFL will honor one of their own, Pat Tillman. He was an Arizona Cardinal in 2002 when he left his sports career to enlist in the United States Army in May. He did so in response to the September 11 attacks.

The NFL made the coin toss announcement on Jan. 27.

Kelce’s announcement and the petition were both made in the Chiefs Chicks Facebook group.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.