Man accused in Las Vegas woman’s death is arrested in California

Police lights generic file photo
Police lights generic file photo(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was accused in the death of a Las Vegas woman was taken into custody in California, authorities announced Monday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a residence in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place in response to a report of a dead body.

Arriving officers located the body of an adult woman, who medical personnel confirmed was deceased.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation indicated foul play was suspected.

Police said Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was identified as the suspect in the incident.

On Feb. 4, police said, Hetzel was taken into custody by authorities in California. He was booked into a Victorville County detention center for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas, the release said.

