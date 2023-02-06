LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two murder cases - one in 1992 and another two years later - have been solved as DNA evidence has identified a suspect thanks to breakthroughs in testing, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

On Dec. 11, 1992 the body of Laurie Ann Perara was found in the 2800 block of East Charleston. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation and blunt force trauma.

Then, Jan. 11, 1994, the body of Pearl Wilson Ingraham was found behind a dumpster in the 4400 block of East Charleston. Her cause of death was the same.

At the time, police were able to collect DNA evidence of the suspect and even determined in 2012 the DNA was the same in both homicides - but the identity of the murderer remained a mystery.

Through the work of Othram Labs, investigators were able to learn who the suspect was and confirmed it through his family.

Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified as the man police believe killed both women. Snowden died in 2017.

A background check showed Snowden lived in the East Charleston area at the time of the murders and had a criminal history - though nothing to link him to the murders at the time.

Ingraham’s sister, Teresa Board, thanked the LVMPD and Snowden’s family for giving her and her family the closure they’ve sought for nearly 30 years.

“If there are any other families going through this, keep hope alive, keep God first and you too can have closure,” she said.

