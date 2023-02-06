Health officials say norovirus was cause of illness outbreak at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday announced that preliminary laboratory results show that norovirus was the cause of an outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school.

According to the release, the laboratory results suggest norovirus to be the cause of a gastrointestinal outbreak at Tanaka Elementary School.

Health officials say norovirus is “very contagious and spreads from person to person.”

According to the release, the virus can spread through direct contact with an infected person, by consuming food or water that has been contaminated, or by people touching contaminated surfaces and then putting their unwashed hands in their mouths.

The health district advises that individuals who are exposed to norovirus will typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

Most people will recover within one to three days, the release notes.

According to SNHD, common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Symptoms can also include fever, headache and body aches.

SNHD says it is continuing to work with the Clark County School District on the investigation. At this time, SNHD says that a final count as to how many people were ill as a result of the outbreak has not been confirmed.

