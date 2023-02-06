Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of the Nevada Legislative Session for 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order demanding an audit of Nevada’s public schools.

Executive Order 2023-005 directs the Division of Internal Audits, as part of the Governor’s Finance Office, to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. The order calls for the superintendent of each school district to submit external, third-party audits to the Governor’s office by March 1.

After the audits are submitted, the Governor’s office will prepare a report summarizing the findings and providing recommendations. That report must be submitted to Gov. Lombardo by Dec. 29.

The executive order comes after Gov. Lombardo called for more transparency in Nevada’s education system.

Clark County School District spokesman Tod Story said, “Our finances are reviewed by external auditors and reported transparently on an annual basis, and we are happy to provide the Governor’s Finance Office with any information they need.”

