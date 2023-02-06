Forecast Outlook - 2/5/2023

The Wind Advisory for the Las Vegas Valley will expire Sunday evening at 10PM. However, a strong northwest wind returns Monday, with wind gusts of 25-35 mph possible for Southern Nevada.

The forecast is generally quiet this week, with a few passing clouds in the area Friday ahead of a weak system diving in from California. Temperatures will remain around the 60 degree mark throughout the week, with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

