Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week.

According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.

Developers say “Echo & Rig 2.0″ will open its doors in The District at Green Valley Ranch, “featuring one of the most acclaimed butchers in the country,” a large open glass meat locker, dry-aged cases, vertical displays, and an exhibition/demonstration area.

The new Echo & Rig Henderson location spans across an 8,000-square-foot interior, seats 130 in the dining room and 45 at the circular bar, which is surrounded by green velour drapes that can close into a private area. The restaurant will also feature 800-square-foot outdoor terrace.

According to the release, while the restaurant’s menu will offer favorite items from the other locations in Las Vegas and Sacramento, such as the portobello fries, steak tartare, and drunken goat sandwiches, there will be offerings only available at the Henderson eatery.

Echo & Rig in The District at Green Valley Ranch is located at 2270 Village Walk Drive. For more information, visit echoandrig.com.

