Circus Circus holding job fair Tuesday to fill over 100 positions
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 100 positions.
According to a news release, the open jobs include line-level and management positions.
Circus Circus says drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer.
According to the property, open positions include:
- Hotel
- Security
- Facilities
- Table Games
- Food and Beverage
- The Midway
- The Adventuredome
- Splash Zone Pool
The resort notes that it will cover the costs associated with lifeguard certification.
According to Circus Circus, the hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the resort’s convention center.
