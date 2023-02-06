Circus Circus holding job fair Tuesday to fill over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 100 positions.

According to a news release, the open jobs include line-level and management positions.

Circus Circus says drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer.

According to the property, open positions include:

Hotel

Security

Facilities

Table Games

Food and Beverage

The Midway

The Adventuredome

Splash Zone Pool

The resort notes that it will cover the costs associated with lifeguard certification.

According to Circus Circus, the hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the resort’s convention center.

