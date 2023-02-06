Circus Circus holding job fair Tuesday to fill over 100 positions

The exterior of the Adventuredome is seen at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip.
The exterior of the Adventuredome is seen at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 100 positions.

According to a news release, the open jobs include line-level and management positions.

Circus Circus says drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer.

According to the property, open positions include:

  • Hotel
  • Security
  • Facilities
  • Table Games
  • Food and Beverage
  • The Midway
  • The Adventuredome
  • Splash Zone Pool

The resort notes that it will cover the costs associated with lifeguard certification.

According to Circus Circus, the hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the resort’s convention center.

