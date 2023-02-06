2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country

Pizza generic
Pizza generic(Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country.

According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.

In Southern Nevada, Las Vegas restaurant Manizza’s Pizza came in at #37 on the list, while Henderson’s Pizza by Biaggio ranked at #98.

To view the full list, visit: https://blog.yelp.com/community/yelps-top-pizza-spots-in-the-us-and-canada/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
Walk Church
MORE Motivational Moment: Be Authentic
Dancers JD and Jackson from Magic Mike Live at The Sahara spin for charity
Dancers JD and Jackson from Magic Mike Live at The Sahara spin for charity