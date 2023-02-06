2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country.

According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.

In Southern Nevada, Las Vegas restaurant Manizza’s Pizza came in at #37 on the list, while Henderson’s Pizza by Biaggio ranked at #98.

To view the full list, visit: https://blog.yelp.com/community/yelps-top-pizza-spots-in-the-us-and-canada/

