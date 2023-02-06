2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver.

According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive.

According to authorities, the crash involved three vehicles: a white Cadillac passenger car, a red Chevrolet truck and a black Nissan passenger car.

Nevada State Police says that at about 2:39 a.m. authorities received calls of a wrong-way passenger vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes on the 215 and Charleston. Police believe the wrong-way vehicle to be the white Cadillac that was involved in the crash.

According to Nevada State Police, the Cadillac was traveling southbound (wrong way) on 215, just south of Town Center Dive. in the far left travel lane. At the same time, police say the Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound in the far left lane. The Cadillac and the Chevrolet crashed head-on, police say.

As the vehicles rotated counterclockwise, authorities reported that a Nissan passenger car was traveling in the middle travel lanes where it made contact with the Chevrolet.

Nevada State Police say the female driver of the Cadillac was pronounced deceased on scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, police noted.

The Chevrolet was occupied by a male adult driver and female adult passenger. The female passenger was transported to UMC Trauma with serious injuries. Police say the male driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

Authorities said the Nissan was occupied by a male adult driver and female adult passenger, both of whom were transported to UMC Trauma with moderate injuries

The crash remains under investigation.

The incident marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s eight fatal crash for 2023.

