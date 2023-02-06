$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

$100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency line or Silent Witness.

