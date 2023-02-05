Forecast Outlook-2/5/23

Wind will be gradually ramping up Sunday for the Las Vegas area.

Gusts up to 40 plus mile per hour forecast for the valley 50 miles per hour for our local mountains.

The wind is thanks to a low pressure system that is bringing lots of snow to the Sierras and could produce snow showers in the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains.

This low will move through our area Sunday into Monday.

As the low exits our area the atmosphere will begin to dry and we are expecting lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week.

The coolest day of the week will be Monday after the cold front passes.

High pressure will be building in this week.

Otherwise our daytime highs will be in the low 60′s.

