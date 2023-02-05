Forecast Outlook-02/4/23

A low pressure trough is sliding down toward the Las Vegas area overnight Saturday.

That low pressure area will stir up wind, possibly mountain flurries and dust in the valley.

Any moisture associated with the trough will be limited to flurries in our local mountains.

A wind advisory will go into effect Sunday at 1 AM until 10 PM with gusts expected to reach 50 MPH at higher elevations and about 30 MPH in the valley.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 60′s Sunday and will drop into the upper 50′s for Monday.

By the start of the week, high pressure will start to build in paving the way for plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying in the upper 50′s and low 60′s.

The rest of the week will be sunny and dry.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.