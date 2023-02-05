7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori.

7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi.

For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese, frankensteined together as one.

This isn’t the first time 7/11 Hawaii has experimented with unique SPAM musubi flavors.

7/11 actually has a history of pushing musubi boundaries — ranging from tofu musubis, to spicy garlic SPAM musubi, and at one point even a flaming hot SPAM musubi.

Will you be trying a SPAM cheese musubi?

Or maybe you skip it and check out the shrimp alfredo ube pasta, or butter mochi slurpee instead? The sky’s the limit at 7/11 Hawaii.

