Wedding Capital of the World ushers in more tourists with 2-3-23, growth expected in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Wedding Capital of the World ushers in more tourists with the busy wedding date of 2-3-23, with a fourth year of growth expected this year.

According to couples and the Clark County Marriage Bureau, a number of people got their licenses the day before or in the morning to secure the 2-3-23 date for their wedding.

“How often is this going to happen? 2-3-23,” bride Dana Connelly said.

This way I won’t forget,” her husband William Thurmann said. The couple sought a ceremony at the Graceland Chapel. The facility has been busy all day with dozens of weddings.

According to owner Brendan Paul, who is a professional Elvis impersonator, the demand for weddings has surged post-pandemic and especially since the 2022 Elvis movie.

“We have been on track every year-- but we keep doing more,” Paul said.

In 2022, the county issued 79,279 marriage licenses and 77,574 ceremonies were performed.

“If we hadn’t had the closure in 2020, this would be the 4th year in a row of an increase in wedding licenses. We are excited about that,” said Clerk Lynn Goya.

The LVCVA and Harry Reid Airport have reported record numbers of travelers in recent months, and there’s plenty of anticipation for the return of international travelers, particularly from Asia.

“International guests have always come disproportionately for weddings,” Goya said.

Another trend she is hearing from couples? Plenty are bringing weddings back.

“I think the higher-end weddings with people adding a few more bells and whistles is coming back, from what I’m hearing from the chapels,” Goya said.

Other big wedding dates in store for 2023:

2-14-23 Valentine’s Day

2-23-23

3-23-23

4-1-23, April Fool’s Day

12-31-23 New Year’s Eve

