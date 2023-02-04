No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash

The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45...
The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. No students were on the bus when the crash occurred, CCSD Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CCSD Police file photo
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
File - police lights
Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute
Cuixiao Ma
Las Vegas woman accused of running suspected illegal brothel as massage parlor
Former tribe member speaks after 'Dances with Wolves' actor arrested in North Las Vegas
Reservation member speaks after ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested in North Las Vegas