No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. No students were on the bus when the crash occurred, CCSD Police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.