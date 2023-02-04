Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District.

Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.

No one was injured, according to a parent letter.

The parent letter sent from Bugash is copied below:

Dear Parents/Guardians: This is Cram Middle School Principal Gary Bugash. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred on campus. We received a report of a weapon on campus. School staff and CCSD Police investigated and recovered a firearm. There were no injuries and no threats to the school. However, it is against the law to have a firearm on campus and a student was arrested. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-7020. Thank you.

