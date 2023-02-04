‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83

FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close...
FILE - Dillon earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."(GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:22 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83, according to her obituary.

Dillon played Ralphie’s mother in “A Christmas Story.”

She earned her first Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Her other nomination was for her portrayal of Teresa in “Absence of Malice.”

Dillon also earned a Tony nomination in 1963 for her performance as Honey in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

