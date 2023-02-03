Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled.

Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report on Jan. 27 around 4:37 p.m. the driver, later identified as Dawkins, allegedly fell asleep at the steering wheel and struck a palm tree ear Las Vegas Boulevard and Sigfried and Roy Drive.

“The driver of the vehicle then appeared to be pushing the accelerator on the vehicle, the engine was revving and the tires were spinning,” the report stated. “The vehicle then caught fire.”

The officers who arrived on the scene broke a window to the car and got Dawkins out. While speaking with paramedics, Dawkins identified himself but could not recall being in a collision. He said he remembered driving on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I looked at Alexander’s eyes and they appeared to be watery and droopy, however, were with normal color” the report stated.

Dawkins refused to conduct a standard field sobriety test and wanted to speak with his attorney first.

Dawkins’ next hearing is scheduled for April 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.