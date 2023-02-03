Las Vegas woman accused of running suspected illegal brothel as massage parlor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is facing charges of advancing prostitution and living from earnings of prostitution for allegedly running a massage parlor as a cover for the illicit business, according to authorities.

Cuixiao Ma, 37, has been released from jail as of Friday afternoon following her Feb. 1 arrest, records show.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states the following:

On May 13, 2022, police investigated the business, identified as Oasis Spa, after an undercover officer obtained a solicitation from a female employee there for prostitution. According to the report, the same then occurred again on July 7.

In September, police said in the report that officers served a letter to the business to inform them that prostitution is illegal. The owners of the business, including Ma, never responded to authorities.

On Jan. 26, 2023, an undercover sting was carried at the massage parlor, located at 4780 E. Tropicana Avenue.

According to the report, the undercover officer asked for a 45-minute massage and the man behind the counter asked if he wanted a female masseuse.

During the massage, according to the report, the masseuse asked the officer if he wanted a “good massage” and the pair agreed to a price of $270. Police then entered the building, the report says.

Those detained at the business denied any sex acts were happening there, police said.

According to the report, a search of the business revealed $3,170 in cash, condoms, sex toys and other items, along with the letter of advancing prostitution that police had given the business in September.

In an interview, police said Ma told officers she was the owner of the business. However, she told officers that she was not involved with the day-to-day operations.

Ma’s next appearance in court is scheduled for March 2, records show.

