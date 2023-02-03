Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not quite feeling the romance this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas shelter has a solution for you.

According to the Animal Foundation, those hoping to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day in a more passive-aggressive way can do so by making a little donation to the shelter.

“Let our shelter cats cover your former #1 with lots of #2,” the Animal Foundation said on Instagram.

According to the shelter, for a $15 donation, the Animal Foundation says it will put the name of your ex in a little box for its cats to poop on.

The group says they will even take a photo of the litter box and conveniently email it to the person of your choice.

“All proceeds go to The Animal Foundation’s many lifesaving programs,” the group said.

Visit https://animalfoundation.com for more information.

