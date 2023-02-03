Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day

Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day
Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day(The Animal Foundation/Instagram)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not quite feeling the romance this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas shelter has a solution for you.

According to the Animal Foundation, those hoping to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day in a more passive-aggressive way can do so by making a little donation to the shelter.

“Let our shelter cats cover your former #1 with lots of #2,” the Animal Foundation said on Instagram.

According to the shelter, for a $15 donation, the Animal Foundation says it will put the name of your ex in a little box for its cats to poop on.

The group says they will even take a photo of the litter box and conveniently email it to the person of your choice.

“All proceeds go to The Animal Foundation’s many lifesaving programs,” the group said.

Visit https://animalfoundation.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic classroom
Education spending, school choice to top Nevada Legislature
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning
Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning