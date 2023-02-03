Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley.

According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.

Arriving officers located the woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation by police indicates that the victim was in a dispute with her boyfriend, identified as David Kashich, 62. During the argument, police say Kashich shot the victim.

Kashich was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and own/possession of gun by prohibited person.

Kashich is being held without bond. His next court appearance is Saturday, records show.

