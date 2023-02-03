Former QB Derek Carr says he was ‘not that hot’ in reference to Raiders’ exit

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks after an NFL football game against the Los...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL Pro Bowl skills competition is underway and former Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr is grabbing headlines.

He appeared he was taking some blame for the Raiders’ losing more games than winning this season.

When an ESPN reporter asked if he’s ever been this hot in Las Vegas Carr said quote, “not that hot, that’s why I’m probably going somewhere else.”

Carr didn’t join the Raiders for the final games of the season and has since posted farewell messages on social media.

