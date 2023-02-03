Forecast Outlook- 2/3/2023

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with highs back in the 60s. Gusty wind arrives on Sunday with the slight chance of a few evening showers.

Clouds are increasing on this Friday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Forecast highs are back in the mid to low 60s for your weekend plans under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be the calmer day for your outdoor plans. We’ll turn windy again on Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers Sunday evening. Wind gusts are forecast to be in the 35-45 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains and into Southern California on Sunday with blowing dust possible on the drive down to Southern California.

High temperatures hold around the 60° mark through the middle of next week with breezy wind at times.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.