Ex-tribe member speaks after ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nathan Chasing Horse, the actor known for his role in the film “Dances with Wolves,” is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting children under 16.

In 2015, Chasing Horse was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana.

“It hurts us all as a nation. As indigenous people,” said Angeline Cheek.

Ckeek grew up on the Fort Peck Reservation and remembers Chasing Horse when she was in high school.

“A lot of my friends and my age group always talked about being in a relationship with Nathan,” Cheek said. “Or he wanted to make [them] a wife. It was kind of like he was recruiting young girls.”

Chasing Horse was a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings.

A warrant said, “Nathan Chasing Horse used their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions.”

His banishment from the Fort Peck Reservation came after numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Louis Montclair, who covers the reservation for TribalNewsTimes.com, said banishment is a rare occurrence on the reservation.

“The Tribal Council, they’re scared to move forward on a lot of things. This was one they came together and moved forward with,” Montclair said.

Montclair said the unanimous vote was covered by state and national Native American media. However, Chasing Horse was never criminally charged.

Police said he continued to run a cult called “The Circle,” while taking underaged wives and abusing his position.

“He did have his followers [at the Fort Peck Reservation]. Those guys were pretty upset when that happened,” Montclair said. “They were saying the council was taking away their prayers, and they actually compared him to Jesus.”

Cheek said Chasing Horse’s arrest Tuesday is empowering more indigenous woman from her reservation and beyond to share their stories.

“The criminal justice system is taking a step forward, and I hope there is a good outcome with these cases,” Cheek said. “Because these victims need that.”

Cheek said it’s important to remember there are good medicine men and women, “who are not attempting to commercialize the way of their ancestors.”

Las Vegas police said in arrest documents they have identified at least six sexual assault victims, some who were as young as 14 when they say they were abused, and traced the sexual allegations against Chasing Horse to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade, and South Dakota and Montana.

Chasing Horse, 46, will be charged with at least two counts of sex trafficking and one count each of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, child abuse or neglect and sexual assault, according to court records.

Authorities have not said when he will be formally charged.

