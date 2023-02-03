Derek Carr speaks out on pending split with Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Derek Carr likely threw his final passes at the Raiders’ practice facility on Thursday afternoon. Carr helped his AFC team win the precision passing competition with the Pro Bowl Games. Then he spoke out about what ultimately is a messy divorce with the Raiders.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the season so he wouldn’t injure himself and trigger guarantees in his contract. He seemed relaxed and for the most part, says he has moved past the anger and disappointment. Carr acknowledged he is re-energized for what lies ahead but there’s still emotions about the fact that his NFL journey won’t be with the Silver and Black and the teammates and friends inside the organization anymore.

“I don’t think that the hurt from not being around them will ever go away because I love them,” Carr said. “But the excitement of what’s next is more of where I’m at now.”

Carr’s contract has guaranteed money that kicks in on February 15th and the quarterback said Thursday he will not extend the date since it is not in his best interest. That means the Raiders have to try and trade him before that date or they will likely just release him, and Carr will become a free agent. Since Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, he essentially has a lot of control over the situation. The Raiders have not given Carr and his representatives the go-ahead to try and find a trade partner on their own.

“It’s nice having a no-trade because I can take my time,” Carr said. “I can be patient. It could be either. I’ll never close the door on anything. It could be a trade. It could be when I’m released. I don’t care about the optics of it. Who cares? I control that. I’m not going to just accept a trade because it looks better. I don’t care about that. I’m going to make the best decision for me and my family.”

Carr says he has one main criteria for where he ends up.

“I just want to win,” Carr said. “There’s a lot of teams that want to win and I’m just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently, that will continually do what it takes to put a winning program out there. For me, I just want to win a championship. It’s not about money, it’s not this or that. I just want to win.”

After nine years with the Raiders, Carr is proud that he’ll always have that association.

“I’ll always be a Raider,” Carr said. “I’ll come back in 10-15 years and come love on the fans and take my boys to games and all that stuff. It will be fun for me. Maybe I’ll visit in the black hole for once.”

Carr’s last appearance as a Raider is expected to be Sunday’s Pro Bowl flag football game at Allegiant Stadium.

