Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County

Mike and Catherine Pena were found safe and sound with their pup.
Mike and Catherine Pena were found safe and sound with their pup.(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM PST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.

YCSO and the Department of Public Safety teamed up with search and rescue teams that included 20 volunteers to look for the family. YCSO said they covered 1,300 miles of main roads between Prescott and Crown King and offroad areas between Wilhoit and Crown King. Once they were found, DPS’ helicopter flew Mike and Catherine to safety while volunteers drove out Daphnee the dachshund. Law enforcement wants to highlight that the Penas did everything right, bringing supplies and clothes on their adventure in case something went wrong.

