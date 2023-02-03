Celebrity basketball game for charity happening in Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Pro Bowl is bringing more than just football to Las Vegas this weekend.

Many of the NFL’s best will also be taking part in a celebrity basketball game benefitting a great cause.

On Saturday, a star-studded roster of two teams will compete in a friendly basketball game with proceeds benefitting the charity, “D Up on Cancer”, whose mission is to create memorable experiences for those battling cancer.

This year’s celebrity participants include team captains Floyd Mayweather Jr. and NFL stars Stefon and Trevon Diggs. Former NBA superstars, Gary Payton and Dennis Rodman, will serve as team coaches, guiding their celebrity participants through the game.

Other stars taking part include Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum.

Additional highlights will include a half-time performance by rapper Dave East. Artist Gabby B will performTip-off the National Anthem.

All the fun is happening at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tip off is at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.

