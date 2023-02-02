RebZone Sports Show Special: UNLV Signing Day 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a big day for UNLV and FOX5!

Barry Odom and his 10 coaches were in the studio for the RebZone national signing day show. Odom joined the FOX5 sports team to break down his 2023 signing class of 14 high school football players, seven FBS transfers and four junior college additions.

Odom, who comes to Las Vegas from Arkansas, signed two transfers from his previous team as well as players from LSU, Arizona and NC state.

Coach Odom opens up to us on how much the Las Vegas community has embraced him and his team over the last 2 months.

“It’s been an outpouring welcome. The people have been so genuine so nice so welcoming. I’m thankful to be part of this city. I’m excited for my family to be here and be part of the city. I think there are tremendous high school coaches here, I think there are great high school players, and I want to make UNLV football Vegas’s team, and I look forward to building that together,” Odom said to FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger.

Spring ball for UNLV will kick off on March 1. If you missed the RebZone national signing day show, it’ll re-air Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. after the NASCAR race.

