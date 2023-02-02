Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month.

According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.

According to Randy’s Donuts, the W. Charleston location will be open via its drive-thru from 5 a.m. until 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Walk-in hours will be offered from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The new location will mark the third Randy’s Donuts in Las Vegas, as the eatery opened its first Southern Nevada location in Aug. 2022 at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and opened a second on Jan. 4, 2023 inside Resorts World on the Strip.

“When we said we bet big on Las Vegas with our first location opening, we didn’t anticipate how lucky we’d be to have such an overwhelming appetite for Randy’s Donuts in a new market” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “In six months we’ve opened three locations in Las Vegas and have plans to open several more within the next year. Las Vegas is quickly growing to be one of our strongest markets outside of Southern California and we’re doing everything we can to keep up with the demand!”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.