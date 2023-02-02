Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters

While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state
The Nevada National Guard's new UH-72 helicopters
The Nevada National Guard's new UH-72 helicopters(Spc. Lopez)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters.

While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state.

The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive two of the helicopters. The new helicopters will allow the National Guard to conduct hoist rescue operations at high elevations in Nevada.

The helicopter is also used for domestic operations, including search and rescue, medical evacuation and disaster response missions. The cost of one of these helicopters is $8 million.

“The UH-72B model has more lift, agility and speed in comparison to the 72A model,” said Maj. Colton Brauer, the unit commander. “Now, when we do a search-and-rescue or counter-drug mission or transport personnel in the 72B model, we’ll be more efficient.

“In the cockpit, we now have a four-axis autopilot and synthetic vision to see the runways and terrain. It’s a much safer aircraft for the aircrew and much more comfortable (versus older model helicopters.),” he continued.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grass being installed at Las Vegas Ballpark on Feb. 2, 2023.
Las Vegas Ballpark installs new grass ahead of baseball season
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
Eggs in a grocery store
Cortez Masto pushes FTC, USDA to address rising egg prices