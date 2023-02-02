Las Vegas police involved in standoff with robbery suspect near Washington, Rancho

By FOX5 Staff
Feb. 1, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on scene of a barricade involving a robbery suspect in the west part of the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

Police tell FOX5 officers are talking to the suspect trying to get him to surrender.

Evacuations are taking place at this time to ensure the safety of nearby businesses and residences.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed with a weapon.

SWAT units are responding.

This is a developing story.

