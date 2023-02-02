Las Vegas Ballpark installs new grass ahead of baseball season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing on some new grass this year.

Groundkeepers took delivery and started installing the new sod early Thursday morning. The sod arrived from California around 6:45 a.m. and by 9 a.m. the infield grass was already installed.

Aviators spokesman Jim Gemma said this new sod Tahoma 31 Bermuda is very similar to the Bermuda grass that they installed last year, but does have one subtle difference.

“This grass tends to get fuller during the summer.”

The install will take three days to complete.

Major League teams will be the first to use it. On March 4 and 5, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Oakland A’s in the first of two Big League Weekends. On March 18 and 19, the Colorado Rockies will play the Kansas City Royals.

The Aviators home opener takes place April 4 when they host the Oklahoma Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.