Las Vegas Ballpark installs new grass ahead of baseball season

Grass being installed at Las Vegas Ballpark on Feb. 2, 2023.
Grass being installed at Las Vegas Ballpark on Feb. 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing on some new grass this year.

Groundkeepers took delivery and started installing the new sod early Thursday morning. The sod arrived from California around 6:45 a.m. and by 9 a.m. the infield grass was already installed.

Aviators spokesman Jim Gemma said this new sod Tahoma 31 Bermuda is very similar to the Bermuda grass that they installed last year, but does have one subtle difference.

“This grass tends to get fuller during the summer.”

The install will take three days to complete.

Major League teams will be the first to use it. On March 4 and 5, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Oakland A’s in the first of two Big League Weekends. On March 18 and 19, the Colorado Rockies will play the Kansas City Royals.

The Aviators home opener takes place April 4 when they host the Oklahoma Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UNLV Signing Day 2023
RebZone Sports Show Special: UNLV Signing Day 2023
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during...
Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery
Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO; Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix plans for 10-year run
‘Mayhem’ street-legal drag racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
‘Mayhem’ street-legal drag racing returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway