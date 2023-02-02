Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas.((AP Photo/John Locher) | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced Mark Stone underwent back surgery on Tuesday.

The team said the surgery was successful and Stone is expected to make a full recovery. As a result, the team said Stone will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

Stone suffered the injury Jan. 12, according to the team, and began rehab work shortly after. Stone reportedly suffered a setback that led to the surgery, performed by a doctor in Denver, CO.

The Golden Knights’ next game is Tuesday, Feb. 7.

