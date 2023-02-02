Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced Mark Stone underwent back surgery on Tuesday.
The team said the surgery was successful and Stone is expected to make a full recovery. As a result, the team said Stone will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
Stone suffered the injury Jan. 12, according to the team, and began rehab work shortly after. Stone reportedly suffered a setback that led to the surgery, performed by a doctor in Denver, CO.
The Golden Knights’ next game is Tuesday, Feb. 7.
