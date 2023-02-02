Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced Mark Stone underwent back surgery on Tuesday.

The team said the surgery was successful and Stone is expected to make a full recovery. As a result, the team said Stone will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

NEWS: Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery yesterday and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. #VegasBorn https://t.co/QEtKsePpv6 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 2, 2023

Stone suffered the injury Jan. 12, according to the team, and began rehab work shortly after. Stone reportedly suffered a setback that led to the surgery, performed by a doctor in Denver, CO.

The Golden Knights’ next game is Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.